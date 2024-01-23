A Manchester United player could find himself at Barcelona

Manchester United player currently playing at Getafe, Mason Greenwood, may find himself at Barcelona, according to Sun Sport.

Sources report that the English player is nearing a transfer to Barcelona. Mason Greenwood is interested in the move, and the next step for both Barcelona and Manchester United is reaching an agreement. Manchester United also wants to sell the player, and head coach Erik ten Hag has agreed that Greenwood will not return. The club believes that it will be better for all parties if they part ways.

In the autumn of 2023, Mason Greenwood moved on loan to Getafe. He played 16 matches with his new team, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

It's worth noting that in the morning of January 30, 2022, social media posts surfaced claiming that Greenwood had assaulted model Harriet Robson, whom he had previously dated. Manchester United released a statement saying that Greenwood was suspended from training and matches. On the same day, Greater Manchester Police arrested Greenwood on suspicion of rape and assault.

In February 2022, Greenwood was released on bail. Over the course of a year, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that all charges against Greenwood were dropped due to the withdrawal of crucial witness statements and the emergence of new evidence.