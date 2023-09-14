A funny thing happened in the Greek national team before the Euro 2024 qualifying match

RU RU NG NG
A curious situation occurred in the 2024 European Championship qualifying match between Greece and Gibraltar.

According to The President, four main players from the Greek national team did not take the field in this game.

They were not included in the application due to the fact that they allegedly had too many yellow cards. After the game, it became clear that the staff of the Greek Football Federation made an unfortunate mistake.

The fact is that they are not very knowledgeable about the tournament regulations and mistakenly believed that disqualification occurs after two warnings. In reality, it comes after three warnings.

By the way, the game ended with the victory of the Greek team with a score of 5:0.

After five rounds, the Greek national team is third in Group B with nine points (three wins and two losses). The qualifying group is headed by the French national team with 15 points.

Qualification for the 2024 European Championship will last until March 26, 2024. The final part of the tournament will take place in Germany. The tournament will begin on June 14, and the final will take place on July 14.

