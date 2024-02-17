A former Barcelona player is contemplating retirement

Lille's defender Samuel Umtiti has been sidelined for the remainder of the current season due to a knee injury, according to AS. The team's coach, Paulo Fonseca, confirmed that the player requires surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

It's noteworthy that this isn't Umtiti's first serious injury, and he is contemplating the possibility of ending his playing career. The Frenchman has played 13 matches this season but hasn't contributed any goals or assists. Before joining Lille, he played for Lyon, Barcelona, and Lechia Gdańsk, missing a total of 159 matches due to injuries.

Umtiti is only 30 years old, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 3 million euros. Currently, his Lille team occupies the fifth position in the French Ligue 1 table, accumulating 35 points after 21 matches.