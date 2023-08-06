RU RU
Zorya suffered a second consecutive defeat in the match of the championship of Ukraine

Photo: Instagram "Kryvbas" / Author unknown

In the match of the 2nd round of the Ukrainian Premier League, "Zorya" from Luhansk lost to "Kryvbass" from Kryvyi Rih with a score of 1:3. The match took place in Kyiv at the "Levyi bereh" stadium.

At the beginning of the match, Denis Antyukh opened the scoring with a penalty kick. Towards the end of the first half, Maxim Lunev equalized the score also with a penalty kick. In the 57th minute, Klim Prykhodko put the guests ahead. In the 89th minute, Dmitriy Khomchenovskiy missed a penalty kick. In the added time of the second half, Roman Debelko scored the third goal.

With three points, "Kryvbass" moved to the third place in the standings of the Ukrainian Premier League. "Zorya" with 0 points is in the 14th place.

"Zorya" Luhansk - "Kryvbass" Kryvyi Rih - 1:3 (1:1)
Goals: Antyukh, 4 (penalty) - 1:0, Lunev, 41 (penalty) - 1:1, Prykhodko, 57 - 1:2, Debelko, 90+6 - 1:3

Yellow cards: Vantukh, 17, Antyukh, 41, Hulko, 68, Bugay, 89 - Zaderaka, 30, Bizimana, 39, Kozhushko, 48, Tatarkov, 85.

Red card: Hulko, 72.

In the 89th minute, Khomchenovskiy missed a penalty kick (hit the crossbar).

"Zorya": Sputin - Kiryukhantsev, Batagov, Snurnitsyn (Hulko, 59), Vantukh - Dryshliuk (Nahnoinyi, 69), Mishnev - Antyukh (Bugay, 59), V. Voloshin (Tlumak, 84), Rusyn - Alefirenko (Michin, 59).

"Kryvbass": Klishchuk - Ponedelnik, Beskorovainyi, Stetskov, Dibango - Bizimana (Prykhodko, 46), Ilich (Tatarkov, 58) - Zaderaka, Lunev (Vakulko, 85), Khomchenovskiy - Kozhushko (Vakulko, 77).

