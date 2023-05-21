Xavi has addressed the president of Barcelona

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, has expressed his gratitude to the fans and the club's president, Joan Laporta.

He emphasized the importance of unity among the fans and thanked them for their support.

"I want to express my gratitude to the club's leadership for supporting the team. President, we are not that bad," said the coach.

It should be noted that yesterday Barcelona suffered a defeat in a Spanish league match against Real Sociedad at their home stadium.