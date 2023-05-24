Xavi assesses the possible return of Messi to Barcelona
Barcelona coach Xavi has assessed the possible return of PSG forward Lionel Messi to the Catalan club.
According to the specialist, now everything depends on many factors and on the desire of the player himself.
"Messi is a great player, I am very friendly with him. We'll see if it will be possible to pull off such a transition. A lot depends on the desire of Lionel himself," he said.
Recall that the Argentine left Barcelona in 2021. His contract with the Parisians expires next summer.
