Wolfsburg buy Danish defender for €13m

The press service of Wolfsburg announced on their official website the transfer of defender Joachim Mele from Atalanta and the Danish national team.

The German club paid €13 million for the player, with the possibility of the sum increasing through bonuses. The Danish player has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

26-year-old Mele played for Atalanta since January 2021. He transferred to the Italian club from Belgian side Gent. The transfer fee amounted to €13.7 million. He played a total of 96 matches for the Bergamo club in all tournaments, scored six goals, and provided seven assists. He also previously played for Danish club Aalborg. Mele's only trophy in his career was achieved during his time with Genk. He became the champion of Belgium in the 2018/2019 season.

Mele has been playing for the Danish national team since 2020. He has played 37 matches for the Danish national team, scored nine goals, provided six assists, and received one yellow card.

In the previous season, Wolfsburg finished in eighth place in the Bundesliga and did not secure a spot to play in European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.