RU RU
Main News Wolfsburg announce signing of experienced Croatia midfielder

Wolfsburg announce signing of experienced Croatia midfielder

Football news Today, 12:53
Wolfsburg announce signing of experienced Croatia midfielder Photo: Wolfsburg website/Author unknown

The press service of VfL Wolfsburg announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Lovro Majer from Stade Rennais and the Croatian national team.

The German club paid 30 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by an additional five million euros through bonuses. The Croatian midfielder has signed a contract with his new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Majer, 25 years old, had been playing for Stade Rennais since 2021. He transferred to the French club from the Croatian club GNK Dinamo Zagreb, with a transfer fee of 12 million euros. Throughout his time at Rennais, Majer played 79 matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 16 assists. He also previously played for the Croatian club NK Lokomotiva. Majer won the Croatian league title three times in the 2018–19, 2019–20, and 2020–21 seasons, as well as the Croatian Cup in the 2020–21 season and the Croatian Super Cup in 2019.

Majer has been representing the Croatian national team since 2017. He has played a total of 22 matches for the Croatian national team, scoring four goals and providing one assist. In 2022, he won the bronze medal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the Croatian team.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Wolfsburg Rennes Ligue 1 France Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news 13 aug 2023, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:22 Legendary Deco gets a job at Barcelona Football news Today, 13:16 David De Gea responds to Bayern offer Football news Today, 13:11 Manchester City are interested in signing Barcelona academy talent Football news Today, 13:05 Liverpool want to buy Bayern midfielder Football news Today, 12:59 Arsenal have lost a multi-million newcomer for a long time Football news Today, 12:53 Wolfsburg announce signing of experienced Croatia midfielder Football news Today, 12:47 Roma strengthen squad with European champions Football news Today, 08:29 Manchester City - Sevilla: where to watch the match for the UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 06:56 Ziyech finally found a new club Football news Today, 06:42 Roma announce the return of the world champion
Sport Predictions
Football Today QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023