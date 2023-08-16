Wolfsburg announce signing of experienced Croatia midfielder

The press service of VfL Wolfsburg announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Lovro Majer from Stade Rennais and the Croatian national team.

The German club paid 30 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by an additional five million euros through bonuses. The Croatian midfielder has signed a contract with his new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Majer, 25 years old, had been playing for Stade Rennais since 2021. He transferred to the French club from the Croatian club GNK Dinamo Zagreb, with a transfer fee of 12 million euros. Throughout his time at Rennais, Majer played 79 matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 16 assists. He also previously played for the Croatian club NK Lokomotiva. Majer won the Croatian league title three times in the 2018–19, 2019–20, and 2020–21 seasons, as well as the Croatian Cup in the 2020–21 season and the Croatian Super Cup in 2019.

Majer has been representing the Croatian national team since 2017. He has played a total of 22 matches for the Croatian national team, scoring four goals and providing one assist. In 2022, he won the bronze medal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the Croatian team.