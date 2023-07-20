With Havertz's debut goal: Arsenal defeat MLS team

RU RU
Football news Today, 01:00
London Arsenal are currently in the United States, where they are holding a pre-season training camp.

On the night of July 20, the vice-champion of England played a friendly match against the national team of the best players of the championship of the United States. The meeting was held in Washington and ended with a resounding victory of the "canoniers" with a score of 5:0.

The London team opened the scoring in the fifth minute with an effort from Gabriel Jesus. In the 23rd minute Leandro Trossard doubled his team's lead.

At the start of the second half, Jorginho scored from the penalty spot, and in the 84th minute Gabriel Martinelli put his name on the scoreboard with an accurate shot. Before the final whistle, Arsenal newcomer Kai Havertz, who moved to the club this summer from Chelsea, dotted the match.

The next match "Arsenal" will be held on July 23, and the opponent of the "canoniers" will be "Manchester United". The meeting will start at 22:00 European time.

Recall that in the last draw of the English Premier League Arsenal was leading for a long time, but eventually lost the championship race to Manchester City.

