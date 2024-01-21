RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news West Ham is ready to break their transfer record to sign Nigerian forward

West Ham is ready to break their transfer record to sign Nigerian forward

Football news Today, 04:14
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
West Ham is ready to break their transfer record to sign Nigerian forward West Ham is ready to break their transfer record to sign Nigerian forward

West Ham is poised to fortify its attacking line during the upcoming winter transfer window. Their focus has honed in on Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen, who has enjoyed considerable success since transitioning from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

According to reports from The Sun, West Ham is prepared to invest a substantial sum to secure the services of the forward, even willing to surpass their own transfer record. In addition to the Nigerian, the "Hammers" are expressing interest in Aston Villa's striker, John Duran. However, the competition for Duran is fierce, with Chelsea among the clubs vying for his signature.

In the pursuit of securing Boniface, West Ham is willing to part ways with Said Benrahma, a player who has attracted interest from several French clubs.

Victor Boniface, a product of the Nigerian club Real Sapphire, initially signed with Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt in early 2019. By the summer of 2022, he made a €6.1 million move to Union Saint-Gilloise. Bayer Leverkusen acquired the striker last summer for €20.5 million. According to Transfermarkt, the current market value of Boniface's contract stands at €40 million.

Having featured in 23 matches for Bayer, Boniface has netted sixteen goals and provided eight assists. Presently, he holds the fourth position in the Bundesliga's top scorers' list.

Related teams and leagues
West Ham Bayer Leverkusen Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:40 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:23 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news 19 jan 2024, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:50 Real Madrid has set its sight on the Brazilian midfielder from Girona Cricket News Today, 06:20 Harry Brooke will miss the India tour due to personal reasons. Dan Lawrence was called Football news Today, 05:57 The Manchester City outcast may be looking to change clubs. He's set his sights on West Ham Football news Today, 05:18 “Banning and criminal charges against racists.” FIFA President calls for drastic measures Football news Today, 04:48 Manchester City Executive Director joins United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe begins to change his team Football news Today, 04:14 West Ham is ready to break their transfer record to sign Nigerian forward Football news Today, 03:40 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal Football news Today, 03:17 Manchester City wants to thank De Bruyne for his loyalty with a new contract Tennis news Today, 02:57 Sinner did not lose a single set in his fourth consecutive match at the Aus Open Football news Today, 02:50 After Roma's first match, De Rossi criticized Mourinho for not working properly
Sport Predictions
Football Today Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Oman vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on Januaru 21, 2024 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Zambia vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024