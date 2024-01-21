West Ham is ready to break their transfer record to sign Nigerian forward

West Ham is poised to fortify its attacking line during the upcoming winter transfer window. Their focus has honed in on Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen, who has enjoyed considerable success since transitioning from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

According to reports from The Sun, West Ham is prepared to invest a substantial sum to secure the services of the forward, even willing to surpass their own transfer record. In addition to the Nigerian, the "Hammers" are expressing interest in Aston Villa's striker, John Duran. However, the competition for Duran is fierce, with Chelsea among the clubs vying for his signature.

In the pursuit of securing Boniface, West Ham is willing to part ways with Said Benrahma, a player who has attracted interest from several French clubs.

Victor Boniface, a product of the Nigerian club Real Sapphire, initially signed with Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt in early 2019. By the summer of 2022, he made a €6.1 million move to Union Saint-Gilloise. Bayer Leverkusen acquired the striker last summer for €20.5 million. According to Transfermarkt, the current market value of Boniface's contract stands at €40 million.

Having featured in 23 matches for Bayer, Boniface has netted sixteen goals and provided eight assists. Presently, he holds the fourth position in the Bundesliga's top scorers' list.