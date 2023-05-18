"We sought retribution": Guardiola expressed his sentiments regarding the demolition of "Real"

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, shared his thoughts on his team's qualification for the UEFA Champions League final.

In the second leg of the semifinals, the Citizens overwhelmed Real Madrid with a resounding 4-0 victory.

Guardiola believes that his players sought retribution for last year's defeat against the Madrid-based team.

"At that time, I sensed that it would linger in our memories for a year, but we have successfully overcome it. We were labeled as a characterless team, but over the course of a year, we have demonstrated how extraordinary our team is."

While the Champions League final is a cause for celebration, we have no time for rest as we must strive for victory in the Premier League. Tomorrow, the players will spend time with their families, and from Friday onwards, we will begin preparations for the upcoming Premier League match," Guardiola stated in an interview with BBC Sport.