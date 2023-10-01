Waalwijk made an official statement about the health of his goalkeeper

A terrible episode happened in yesterday's Eredivisie match between Ajax and Waalwijk. Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Wassen was knocked unconscious after colliding with striker Brian Brobbey. Today the club made an official announcement.

«We can report that our goalkeeper Etienne Vassen had a good night and is continuing his recovery. For Etienne, the important thing now is to be able to recover calmly in the coming hours and days. Therefore, we ask you to give him and his family time and peace. On behalf of all Waalwijk members we wish Etienne and his circle much strength. We hope to see him again at the club soon», - Waalwijk said in a statement.

Note that the match was stopped in the 84th minute with the score 3:2 in favor of Ajax. The further fate of the fight is not yet known. After 6 rounds, Waalwijk scored 6 points, which allows him to be on 12-1 line in the Eredivisie table.