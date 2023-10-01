RU RU NG NG
Main News Waalwijk made an official statement about the health of his goalkeeper

Waalwijk made an official statement about the health of his goalkeeper

Football news Today, 09:35
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Waalwijk made an official statement about the health of his goalkeeper Photo: news.sportbox.ru/ Author unknown

A terrible episode happened in yesterday's Eredivisie match between Ajax and Waalwijk. Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Wassen was knocked unconscious after colliding with striker Brian Brobbey. Today the club made an official announcement.

«We can report that our goalkeeper Etienne Vassen had a good night and is continuing his recovery. For Etienne, the important thing now is to be able to recover calmly in the coming hours and days. Therefore, we ask you to give him and his family time and peace.

On behalf of all Waalwijk members we wish Etienne and his circle much strength. We hope to see him again at the club soon», - Waalwijk said in a statement.

Note that the match was stopped in the 84th minute with the score 3:2 in favor of Ajax. The further fate of the fight is not yet known. After 6 rounds, Waalwijk scored 6 points, which allows him to be on 12-1 line in the Eredivisie table.

Related teams and leagues
RKC Waalwijk Eredivisie Netherlands
Popular news
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 09:02 Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Today, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi Football news Yesterday, 23:40 HIGHLIGHTS. Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi
Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog Football news Yesterday, 13:49 Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:35 Waalwijk made an official statement about the health of his goalkeeper Football news Today, 09:02 Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 08:59 'We'll learn our lesson', Holland apologizes to fans Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty Football news Today, 07:39 Three top London clubs are interested in the Feyenoord player Football news Today, 07:00 Referee is Spurs' best player. Liverpool fans furious with referee after Tottenham game Football news Today, 06:45 Lewandowski has again attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs Football news Today, 06:08 Ange Postecoglou: I've never been a fan of VAR Football news Today, 05:24 "He feels better and better." Messi is on the mend
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023