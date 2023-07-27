"Vorskla" in the 93rd minute pulled out a victory in the match of the League of Conferences

In the first leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Poltava's "Vorskla" achieved a 2-1 victory over Georgian club "Dila." The match took place at the city stadium in Tychy, Poland.

In the 57th minute, Nikolay Kovtalyuk opened the scoring for "Dila." On the 73rd minute, Felipe Rodriguez equalized the score with an assist from Ruslan Stepanyuk. The victory for the Ukrainian club came from Ibrahim Kone, who scored a goal in the third minute of added time.

The second leg between "Dila" and "Vorskla" will take place on August 3rd in Dila, Georgia.

"Vorskla" (Poltava, Ukraine) - "Dila" (Dila, Georgia) - 2:1 (0:0)

Goals: Kovtalyuk, 57 - 0:1, Rodriguez, 73 - 1:1, Kone, 90+3 - 2:1

"Vorskla": Isenko, Krupsky, De Santana (Khripchuk, 83), Chesnakov, Perduta, Kone, Yurchenko (Nesterenko, 74), Pavlyuk, Felipe, Chelyadin (Sklyar, 74), Stepanyuk.

"Dila": Kucherenko, Wanderson, Tevzadze, Dzocenidze, Chiteishvili, Parulava (Sardalishvili, 69), Santos, Jean Victor (Andronikashvili, 69), Geil (Mzvakali, 74), Kovtalyuk, Gomis (Kukhianidze, 80).

Yellow cards: Chesnakov (34), Felipe (39), Pavlyuk (90+5) - Tevzadze (56), Kovtalyuk (90+5).