This time he won. Kyren Wilson is the new world snooker champion

Today concluded the World Snooker Championship, held in Sheffield, England. In the tournament final, the 12th-ranked player, Kyren Wilson from England, faced the 44th-ranked player, Jak Jones from Wales.

From the outset of the contest, Wilson established a comfortable advantage by winning all seven frames on Sunday. Jones resisted admirably, but ultimately, the Englishman managed to secure the decisive victory.

World Snooker Championship

Final

Kyren Wilson - Jack Jones 18:14

On his path to the final match, Wilson defeated Dominic Dale, Joe O'Connor, John Higgins, and David Gilbert.

For the Englishman, this World Championship final marks his second in his career. In 2020, he faced the legendary Ronnie O'Sullivan at this stage, but suffered an 8-18 defeat. However, this victory stands as his first in his career. For this achievement, he will receive £500,000 and rise to the third position in the world rankings. Jones, on the other hand, will have to settle for £200,000 in prize money.

This encounter marks the fifth meeting between the two athletes. For the new champion, it is his fourth victory, whereas the Welshman's only win came in 2020 at the Masters in Germany.