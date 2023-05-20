Vlahovic is attracting interest from English Premier League clubs

It has been reported that Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is on the transfer wishlist of several clubs, including London-based Chelsea. According to The Express, Chelsea has already offered a contract to the 23-year-old Serbian player.

It seems likely that Vlahovic will leave Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window, despite his contract with the club running until 2026. He has been in good form this season, scoring 14 goals in 41 matches.

Please note that transfer negotiations can be complex, and until any official announcements are made by the clubs involved, it is important to treat these reports as speculation.