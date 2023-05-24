Vinicius's red card was cancelled

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Júnior will be able to play in the next Spanish championship game despite the red card received in the match against Valencia.

La Liga deemed the red card unjustified and cancelled it.

Recall that during the match, Valencia fans shouted racist insults at the Brazilian player, who was then sent off for hitting an opponent.

After the game, Vinicius called the red card "a gift for racists."

Real Madrid will play against Rayo Vallecano in their next match.