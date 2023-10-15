HIGHLIGHTS. Nagelsmann made his debut with a win for the German national team

Julian Nagelsmann assumed the role of head coach for the German national team on September 22nd, following the dismissal of Hans-Dieter Flick. Flick's removal was prompted by the disheartening results of the national team in preparation for the 2024 European Championship. The most recent victory for the Germans occurred in May, against Peru, while subsequent to that came a string of defeats at the hands of Belgium, Poland, Colombia, Japan, and France, along with a draw against Ukraine.

Although Nagelsmann was appointed relatively recently as the head coach, he swiftly managed to prepare the team and secured a triumph in their very first match.

Yesterday, on Saturday, the German national team engaged in an away friendly match against the United States, emerging with a resounding victory (3:1). The Germans conceded the opening goal in the 27th minute, courtesy of Pulisic, but within a dozen minutes, they equalized through a goal by Gündogan. In the second half, Fullkrug made his mark on the 58th minute, and three minutes later, Musiala disappointed the Americans for the third time, settling the final score.

Die Mannschaft predominated over their opponents in all aspects. The visiting team enjoyed 60% possession compared to their counterparts' 40%. They unleashed nineteen shots on target, significantly exceeding the American team's tally by thirteen. Additionally, the German national team registered more shots on goal, tallying seven compared to the three from the home team.

Germany is diligently preparing for the upcoming Euro 2024. Since the tournament will take place in their own nation, they have automatically secured a berth in the group stage and are not participating in the qualifiers. During international breaks, they engage in friendly matches to fine-tune their preparations.