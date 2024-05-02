Monaco vs Clermont prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 4th, in the 32nd round match of Ligue 1, Monaco will play at home against Clermont. The match prediction and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Monaco

Monaco currently occupies the second place in Ligue 1 but has not yet guaranteed direct entry into the UEFA Champions League for the next season. This is because Lille, in fourth place, is only three points behind Monaco. A sensational team, Brest, sits between them in the standings with just two points less than Monaco. In the last round, Adi Hutter's team lost away to Lyon with a score of 2-3, breaking their streak of four consecutive wins. It's crucial to note that before the Lyon match, Monaco defeated both of its direct competitors: 1-0 against Lille and 2-0 away against Brest.

Clermont

Clermont is currently at the bottom of Ligue 1. For a long time, the situation for the “The Lancers” seemed utterly hopeless, but in recent weeks, they have gained a glimmer of hope for survival. Currently, Clermont is four points away from the saving 15th place, with only three rounds left in the season. Clermont understands that losing to Monaco would essentially mean relegation, so they will fight with all their might. In the previous round, Clermont sensationally defeated Reims with a score of 4-1, and before that, they lost to Lens (0-1) but managed to take points from Montpellier (1-1) and PSG (1-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first round of this season, Monaco defeated Clermont 4-2.

In 10 matches throughout history between these teams, Clermont has only one victory. This occurred in 2012 when both teams were in Ligue 2.

Monaco vs Clermont prediction

I expect Monaco to control the game, but Clermont will have chances on counterattacks and set pieces. My bet is both teams will score.