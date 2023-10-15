VIDEO. Nominees for the best goal of the seventh round of Euro 2024 qualifying

UEFA has unveiled the list of nominees for the best goal in the seventh round of Euro 2024 qualifiers. All enthusiasts have the opportunity to cast their votes for their favorite goal on the UEFA website.

The candidates vying for the title of the best goal include Mbappé, Bonaventura, Salai, and Lobotka.

🇫🇷 Mbappé

🇮🇹 Bonaventura

🇭🇺 Sallai

🇸🇰 Lobotka



4 brilliant finishes! Tap to cast your vote for Goal of the Round? 🥇 #EQGOTT || @AlipayPlus — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) October 14, 2023

French forward Kylian Mbappé orchestrated a brace in the away match against the Netherlands. This led to the "Les Bleus" prevailing over their opponents with a score of 2-1. It was his second goal that truly dazzled. Following a slick pass from Rabiot, Mbappé advanced into a striking position at the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a powerful strike, sending the ball crashing just under the crossbar. Verbruggen, the Netherlands' goalkeeper, was rendered powerless against such a strike.

Italian national team midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura opened the scoring in a match against Malta in the 23rd minute. As a result, his team went on to trounce their adversaries with a resounding 4-0 victory. Yet, it was the first goal that epitomized the match's beauty. The Fiorentina player fired his shot from a position similar to Mbappé's. However, receiving a pass from Kina with his back to the goal, he pivoted and placed the ball into the farthest corner, an unusual feat for him. The opposing team's goalkeeper was unable to reach the ball.

Hungarian national team forward Ádám Szalai secured victory for his side in the match against Serbia. By the 34th minute, the score was already 1-1, and the Basel player established the final score by netting another goal. Receiving a pass from Nego outside the penalty area, he deftly controlled the ball and rifled it into the far corner of the net, leaving no chance for the opposing goalkeeper.

Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, although he scored a beautiful goal against Portugal, couldn't salvage his team from defeat in the match. A Ronaldo double and a Ramos goal did the job, and the match concluded with a score of 3-2 in favor of the Portuguese. At 1-3, the Slovaks didn't relent, and in the 80th minute, Duda provided a pass to Lobotka, who unleashed a powerful shot from outside the penalty area. Ronaldo attempted to block the strike, and Costa attempted to parry it, but it was all in vain as the ball found the back of the net.