VIDEO. Luis Suarez scored three goals in 19 minutes for Gremio

The match of the 33rd round of the Brazilian Serie A between Botafogo and Gremio turned out to be full of interesting events. It took place at the Olimpico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro and ended with a score of 4:3 in favor of the guests.

The main hero of the meeting was the Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who scored a hat-trick for Gremio. Interestingly, it took the former Barcelona star only 19 minutes to score three goals. Another goal was scored by Everton.

At the same time, Diego Costa, Junior Santos and Marlon Freitas scored goals for Botafogo.

Thus, Gremio extended its winning streak, winning five matches in a row. As for Botafogo, the leader of the standings suffered a fourth defeat in a row.

In the next match of the Brazilian championship, Gremio will play against Corinthians, and Botafogo will play against Bragantino. Both meetings will take place on November 12.