Germany vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

On Wednesday, May 15th, another match of the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, held in the Czech Republic, will take place. The German national team will face Latvia, and the game will start at 16:20 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Germany

The Germans have already played three matches in the tournament. Germany defeated the Slovak national team in the first match with a score of 6:4. The first attacking trio of the Germans performed admirably, garnering eight points in 60 minutes. However, Germany faltered in the next two matches. They lost two games, against the USA and Sweden, with identical scores of 1:6. Once again, the first trio displayed commendable results: six points in two matches. After three matches, Germany has three points. In these matches, they scored eight goals but conceded 16.

For this tournament, they have brought four representatives from the NHL and continue to fight for the playoffs. However, the situation is complicated as the Germans need to win all remaining games and hope for mistakes from their competitors. It's worth noting that Germany is the reigning silver medalist of the World Championship. Last year, they reached the final but lost to Canada with a score of 2:5.

Latvia

Currently, Latvia surpasses Germany, having won two out of two matches. In the first match, Latvia defeated France with a score of 5:4, and in the second, they overcame France 3:2, also in overtime. Currently, the Latvian national team occupies third place in the tournament table, having four points. By the way, on Tuesday, May 14th, the Latvians will play their third group stage match against Kazakhstan.

Latvia has brought only one player to this tournament who competes in the National Hockey League, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins of Columbus. Last year, Latvia achieved something remarkable, finishing third. Perhaps they will want to try to repeat this achievement. However, it will be very challenging to do so, considering the level of other teams' rosters. Therefore, initially, Latvia needs to qualify for the playoffs.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The last time Latvia and Germany played a head-to-head match was in 2021, when the Germans won 2:1.

Latvia has not lost in regular time in nine out of the last 10 matches. The German team has won in regular time in seven out of the last 10 matches.

Latvia has scored more than two goals in seven out of the last 10 matches. Germany has scored more than two goals in eight out of the last 10 matches.

For the German national team, this match is incredibly important as Latvia is their direct competitor. I agree with the bookmakers' opinion and will bet on the victory of the Germans with odds of 1.69.