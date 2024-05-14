RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka prediction Photo: gnkdinamo.hr / Author unknown
Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb
Croatian Cup 15 may 2024, 13:00 Dinamo Zagreb - Rijeka
-
- : -
Croatia,
Rijeka Rijeka
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Dinamo Zagreb
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The first match of the final showdown in the Croatian Cup will take place on Wednesday evening in Zagreb, where local powerhouse Dinamo will clash with Rijeka at the Maksimir Stadium. Here's the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Dinamo Zagreb

It's fair to acknowledge that Dinamo faced no significant challenges on their path to the Croatian Cup final. The "Blues" comfortably dispatched opponents such as Ponikve (4-1), Oriolik (8-0), and Gorica (4-0), with only Split's Hajduk providing worthy competition in the semifinals, losing narrowly by 0-1.

In their domestic league, Zagreb's Dinamo secured yet another championship title. Currently, the "Blues" lead their closest competitor by seven points. In their last match, Dinamo hosted Osijek and clinched a 1-0 victory, scoring the sole goal in the 73rd minute. This win marked Dinamo's tenth consecutive victory in the league.

Rijeka

The "Whites" also navigated through the Croatian Cup journey quite confidently. They comfortably defeated Libertas (9-0) and Cibalia (3-1) in the early stages and secured narrow 1-0 victories against Rudeš and Lokomotiva Zagreb in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

As they prepare to face Dinamo Zagreb, Rijeka comes off a 1-3 away defeat to Varazdin in the league. This loss marked Rijeka's third consecutive defeat in the Croatian league. However, the team has already secured the second spot and a place in the Europa League, allowing them to focus on the clash with Dinamo.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have played four matches in the league, with Zagreb's Dinamo emerging victorious in three instances, with one draw at Rijeka's ground in November 2023.
  • In the last five encounters between them, the "Total Over 2.5" bet hit four times, with the match ending 2-1 on three occasions.
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet succeeded in four out of the last five matches.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka Prediction

Dinamo is the clear favorite for the first match of the final stage, with bookmakers offering odds of 1.87 for a home victory. We suggest sticking with the obvious choice and betting on "Dinamo Zagreb to win" in this encounter.

Prediction on game Win Dinamo Zagreb
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction ATP Roma 14 may 2024, 05:00 Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Alejandro Tabilo Odds: 1.56 Karen Khachanov Recommended Linebet
Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys prediction WTA Rome 2024 14 may 2024, 07:00 Iga Swiatek - Madison Keys prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.64 Madison Keys Bet now MelBet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt 14 may 2024, 09:00 Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.66 Smouha SC Bet now MelBet
Denmark vs Norway prediction World Championship 14 may 2024, 09:20 Denmark vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Denmark Odds: 1.74 Norway Recommended Linebet
Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction World Championship 14 may 2024, 09:20 Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.54 Latvia Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:14 Aston Villa pull away from defeat in the very end in the match against Liverpool Football news Today, 16:59 Barça did not concede a goal for the first time in a month and returned to second place in La Liga Hockey news Today, 16:59 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Tennis news Today, 16:32 Medvedev struggled to reach the Round of 16 of the Masters in Rome Boxing News Today, 16:08 Usyk believes Fury suffers from bipolar disorder Football news Today, 15:42 It's not like him. The world champion's epic auto-goal in the match against Liverpool Football news Today, 15:01 Manchester United's scandalised forward will stay in La Liga for next season Football news Today, 14:37 Mbappé got into a fight with the PSG president before the match against Toulouse Football news Today, 14:24 Ex-Bayern player urges Munich club to sell Kane Football news Today, 14:00 Barcelona's Brazilian newcomer could leave the club as early as the summer
Sport Predictions
Tennis 14 may 2024 Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis 14 may 2024 Iga Swiatek - Madison Keys prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Denmark vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis 14 may 2024 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex De Minaur prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Canada vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Poland vs France prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024