Pyramids vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

The 23rd round match of the Egyptian Premier League, featuring Pyramids against Ceramica Cleopatra, will be played on Wednesday evening in Cairo. Here's the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Pyramids

Under Jaime Pacheco's leadership, Pyramids leads the Egyptian Premier League, holding a 7-point lead over their nearest competitor. It's noteworthy that Pyramids still has two games in hand. After 19 matches played, Pyramids has accumulated 44 points, suffering only one defeat in the current campaign. In the last round, Pyramids played an away fixture against Al-Masry, securing a 1-0 victory. This marked the sixth consecutive win for Jaime Pacheco's side in the Premier League. Regarding their home statistics, Pyramids remains unbeaten in ten matches, securing six victories.

Ceramica Cleopatra

The "Gold and Blood" are among the teams vying for a top-three finish this season. Currently, Ceramica Cleopatra occupies the seventh position in the Egyptian Premier League table, garnering 31 points from 20 matches. Their deficit from the third position, held by ZED, is only five points. Heading into the match against the league leaders, Ceramica Cleopatra comes off a home victory against El Gaiish with a score of 2-1. This victory marked their second consecutive win, as they struggled to secure three points in the previous five matches, drawing four times.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams faced each other in a match for the third place in the Super Cup, where Pyramids emerged victorious in a penalty shootout.

In the first leg, Ceramica Cleopatra defeated Pyramids at home with a score of 2-0.

The "Total Over 2.5" bet hit in only two out of the last five matches between these teams.

Pyramids vs Ceramica Cleopatra Prediction

Pyramids is the clear favorite for this match, with bookmakers offering odds of just 1.69 for a home victory. We believe that Jaime Pacheco's team will emerge victorious, and our bet is "Pyramids to win" with odds of 1.69.