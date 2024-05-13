Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game Win Pharco FC Odds: 1.89 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 23rd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Wednesday evening in Alexandria, where local side Farco will host Baladiyyat El-Mahalla. Here's the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Farco

Under Tarek El Ashry's stewardship, the team is battling to retain their place in the elite division. Currently, Farco occupies the 16th position in the league table, having garnered only 16 points after 20 rounds. They are just three points adrift from safety, offering an excellent opportunity to close this gap as they face direct competitor Baladiyyat El-Mahalla. In the last round, Farco played an away fixture against El Gouna and secured a 2-1 victory. Despite conceding first in the 40th minute, Farco not only equalized but also scored the winning goal in the 45+6 minute. This victory halted Farco's winless streak, which stood at six matches (3 draws and 3 losses). It's worth noting that Farco has secured only one victory at home, suffering defeats in five out of nine matches.

Baladiyyat El-Mahalla

Under Ramadan El-Sayed's management, the team is also fighting to avoid relegation from the Egyptian Premier League and has been displaying dreadful results in recent matches. Currently, Baladiyyat El-Mahalla occupies the 15th position in the league table after 21 matches played. They are just three points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, Ramadan El-Sayed's side hosted Al-Ahly and suffered a 1-2 defeat, marking their fourth consecutive loss. As for their away statistics, Baladiyyat has accumulated only 9 points in ten matches, securing just two victories.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Baladiyyat defeated Farco at home with a score of 3-2.

In three of Farco's last five home matches, both teams have scored.

In four of Baladiyyat El-Mahalla's last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has hit.

Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla Prediction

Farco currently appears to be in better shape and deserves to climb out of the relegation zone. Perhaps there's no better opportunity than facing a direct competitor. Our bet for this match is "Farco to win" with odds of 1.89.