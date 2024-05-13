RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Pharco FC vs Baladiyat ElMahalla SC prediction Photo: facebook.com/pharcofootballclub / Author unknown
Pharco FC Pharco FC
Premier League Egypt 15 may 2024, 12:00 Pharco FC - Baladiyat ElMahalla SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Baladiyat ElMahalla SC Baladiyat ElMahalla SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Pharco FC
Odds: 1.89
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the 23rd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Wednesday evening in Alexandria, where local side Farco will host Baladiyyat El-Mahalla. Here's the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Farco

Under Tarek El Ashry's stewardship, the team is battling to retain their place in the elite division. Currently, Farco occupies the 16th position in the league table, having garnered only 16 points after 20 rounds. They are just three points adrift from safety, offering an excellent opportunity to close this gap as they face direct competitor Baladiyyat El-Mahalla. In the last round, Farco played an away fixture against El Gouna and secured a 2-1 victory. Despite conceding first in the 40th minute, Farco not only equalized but also scored the winning goal in the 45+6 minute. This victory halted Farco's winless streak, which stood at six matches (3 draws and 3 losses). It's worth noting that Farco has secured only one victory at home, suffering defeats in five out of nine matches.

Baladiyyat El-Mahalla

Under Ramadan El-Sayed's management, the team is also fighting to avoid relegation from the Egyptian Premier League and has been displaying dreadful results in recent matches. Currently, Baladiyyat El-Mahalla occupies the 15th position in the league table after 21 matches played. They are just three points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, Ramadan El-Sayed's side hosted Al-Ahly and suffered a 1-2 defeat, marking their fourth consecutive loss. As for their away statistics, Baladiyyat has accumulated only 9 points in ten matches, securing just two victories.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, Baladiyyat defeated Farco at home with a score of 3-2.
  • In three of Farco's last five home matches, both teams have scored.
  • In four of Baladiyyat El-Mahalla's last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has hit.

Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla Prediction

Farco currently appears to be in better shape and deserves to climb out of the relegation zone. Perhaps there's no better opportunity than facing a direct competitor. Our bet for this match is "Farco to win" with odds of 1.89.

Prediction on game Win Pharco FC
Odds: 1.89
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction ATP Roma 14 may 2024, 05:00 Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Alejandro Tabilo Odds: 1.56 Karen Khachanov Recommended Linebet
Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys prediction WTA Rome 2024 14 may 2024, 07:00 Iga Swiatek - Madison Keys prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.64 Madison Keys Bet now MelBet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt 14 may 2024, 09:00 Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.66 Smouha SC Bet now MelBet
Denmark vs Norway prediction World Championship 14 may 2024, 09:20 Denmark vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Denmark Odds: 1.74 Norway Recommended Linebet
Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction World Championship 14 may 2024, 09:20 Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.54 Latvia Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:14 Aston Villa pull away from defeat in the very end in the match against Liverpool Football news Today, 16:59 Barça did not concede a goal for the first time in a month and returned to second place in La Liga Hockey news Today, 16:59 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Tennis news Today, 16:32 Medvedev struggled to reach the Round of 16 of the Masters in Rome Boxing News Today, 16:08 Usyk believes Fury suffers from bipolar disorder Football news Today, 15:42 It's not like him. The world champion's epic auto-goal in the match against Liverpool Football news Today, 15:01 Manchester United's scandalised forward will stay in La Liga for next season Football news Today, 14:37 Mbappé got into a fight with the PSG president before the match against Toulouse Football news Today, 14:24 Ex-Bayern player urges Munich club to sell Kane Football news Today, 14:00 Barcelona's Brazilian newcomer could leave the club as early as the summer
Sport Predictions
Tennis 14 may 2024 Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis 14 may 2024 Iga Swiatek - Madison Keys prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Denmark vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis 14 may 2024 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex De Minaur prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Canada vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Poland vs France prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024