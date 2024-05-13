Al-Ahly vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 23rd round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Wednesday, when local Al-Ahly will host Al Mokawloon Al Arab at Al-Salam Stadium. Here's the forecast for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Al-Ahly

In the return leg, Al-Ahly convincingly dealt with Mazembe, securing a 3-0 victory. Now, the "Red Devils" are preparing for the Champions League final, but before that, there's time to address matters in the domestic league. Due to their involvement in international competitions, Marcelo Gallardo's side has missed a significant number of matches and currently sits in fifth place in the league table. Al-Ahly has accumulated 33 points, trailing the league leaders, Pyramids, by four matches. In their last match, Al-Ahly played an away fixture against Baladiyyat El-Mahalla and secured a narrow 2-1 victory. This marked their fourth consecutive win. At home, Al-Ahly remains undefeated, winning five out of seven matches.

Al Mokawloon Al Arab

The "Yellow and Blacks" appear quite feeble in the current Premier League season, battling to retain their place in the elite division. At present, Al Mokawloon Al Arab occupy the 17th position in the league table. In their 21 matches played, Shawkat Garib's team has only managed to gather 15 points, securing victories in just three encounters. For instance, last weekend, Al Mokawloon Al Arab hosted Al-Ittihad and suffered a minimal 0-1 defeat. However, prior to that, the "Yellow and Blacks" narrowly defeated ZED away from home, halting a streak of three consecutive losses.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Al-Ahly defeated their opponent away with a score of 2-1.

The winning streak of the "Red Devils" against this opponent spans three matches.

At home, Al-Ahly has not lost to this opponent in six matches, only drawing twice during this period.

Al-Ahly vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab Prediction

Undoubtedly, Al-Ahly is the clear favorite. However, the odds for a home victory are modest, around 1.35. Our bet for this match is "Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.77.