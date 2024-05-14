All quarterfinal matchups of the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome have been determined

In the final match of the round of 16 at the Rome Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas faced Alex de Minaur.

The Greek tennis player managed to defeat his opponent in just one hour and one minute. The first set ended with a score of 6-1, and the second set with a score of 6-2. Thus, Tsitsipas became the last participant to advance to the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome.

In addition to Stefanos, the following players progressed to the next round: Alejandro Tabilo, Jiří Veselý, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nicolas Harris, Hubert Hurkacz, and Tommy Paul. Also, all quarterfinal matchups have been determined.

ATP 1000 tournament in Rome. Quarterfinal matchups:

Tabilo vs. Zhang

Zverev vs. Fritz

Tsitsipas vs. Harris

Hurkacz vs. Paul

All matches of this stage will take place on Wednesday, May 15th. Afterward, we will know the participants of the semifinals.