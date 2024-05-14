The Barcelona defender completed his first training session in 3.5 months following a severe injury

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde completed his first training session in 3.5 months after a serious injury, as reported by Football Espana. The left-back participated in light and engaging exercises at the club's training ground.

It's worth recalling that Balde sustained a knee ligament injury back in January during Barcelona's cup match against Athletic Bilbao.

Balde is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. In the current season, the 20-year-old defender has appeared in 28 matches for the Blaugranas, contributing with 1 goal and 1 assist.

Previously, there were reports suggesting that Barcelona's high-priced newcomer could leave the club as early as this summer.

Under Xavi Hernandez's management, the team has lost its chances for a title and will conclude the campaign trophyless. Barcelona's remaining fixtures this season include matches against Almeria, Rayo Vallecano, and Sevilla.