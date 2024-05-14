"This is another motivation to win" - Usyk about his team's fight with Fury's team

Ukrainian pugilist Oleksandr Usyk commented on the altercation between his contingent and representatives of Tyson Fury, led by his father, John.

As articulated by the Ukrainian pugilist to BoxingScene, it is inconceivable; within his assembly are not mere pugilists and trainers, but veritable professional warriors.

"My team ardently desires not merely pugilism but street altercations, gunfire, knives, and grappling. However, I enjoined, 'Hey, lads, desist.' Conduct ought to have been proper. This situation holds no significance for me; it merely serves as supplementary impetus for my team," Usyk conveyed.

Oleksandr further asserted that it constitutes merely unsatisfactory comportment on Tyson Fury's team's part, for they are all professional athletes, not street fighters. This bout is a momentous occasion for both nations.

"This is an unsavory situation, unequivocally so. A regrettable state of affairs. I refrain from dubbing John reprehensible, as I am unfamiliar with him and his cogitations. Nevertheless, he struck my associate, a member of my contingent, affording me yet another impetus to triumph," added Oleksandr Usyk.

Recall that preceding the pugilists' press conference, representatives of their entourages engaged in a skirmish, culminating in Tyson Fury's father, John, headbutting one of Usyk's team members, ultimately lacerating his own forehead.

The showdown for the undisputed heavyweight world championship is scheduled for May 18 and will take place in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Together, the Ukrainian and the Brit control all the major belts – WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBC. However, the winner will later be stripped of the IBF belt the day before the fight due to two mandatory challengers, Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.