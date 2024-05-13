RU RU
Vorskla vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Vorskla vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Vorskla vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction uaf.com
Vorskla Vorskla
Ukrainian Cup 15 may 2024, 12:00 Vorskla - Shakhtar Donetsk
-
- : -
Ukraine,
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On Wednesday, May 15th, the winner of the Ukrainian Cup for the 2023/24 season will be determined. At the Avangard Stadium in the city of Rivne, Shakhtar Donetsk will play against Vorskla from Poltava. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. The match prediction and betting tips for these two teams have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Vorskla

The victory in the Ukrainian Cup final is Vorskla's only chance to qualify for European competitions next season. The team from Poltava currently occupies 11th place in the Ukrainian Premier League and has not secured itself against relegation. Vorskla has a 4-point lead over the 13th place, which leads to a playoff for a place in the Premier League, with 2 rounds left in the season.

Facing Shakhtar, Sergiy Dolgansky's team comes with a streak of 5 consecutive losses. In the previous round, Vorskla won 2-0 against the Premier League's bottom team, Minaj, but eventually lost 2-3, conceding the decisive goal from a penalty in the 11th minute of stoppage time. Before that, Poltava suffered a similar defeat against another bottom team, Metalist 1925, with the same scoreline.

In the Ukrainian Cup semifinals, Vorskla defeated Polisya (1:0) and previously eliminated Obolon and Metalist 1925.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Approaching the match against Vorskla, Shakhtar comes as the fifteen-time champion of Ukraine. On Saturday, the Donetsk team defeated Dynamo Kyiv in the 28th round of the Premier League thanks to Georgiy Sudakov's penalty goal, thereby guaranteeing themselves first place at the end of the season. Thus, the match against Vorskla is Shakhtar's last one with tournament significance.

However, there is another important match for Shakhtar in which they won't play. If Real Madrid defeats Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final, Shakhtar will advance directly to the main round of the next Champions League. But if the German team wins the trophy, Shakhtar will have to play in the qualifiers.

Shakhtar's winning streak in the Premier League has reached 15 matches. In the Ukrainian Cup, Marino Pusic's team defeated Chornomorets 4:1 in the semifinals and previously won against Viktoria Sumy (3:0) and Veres Rivne (3:0).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • This season, Shakhtar and Vorskla exchanged victories. In the 24th round, Shakhtar won 1:0, while in the 9th round, Vorskla was stronger with a score of 2:1.
  • Vorskla has won the Ukrainian Cup only once in its history. In the 2008/09 season, they sensationally defeated Shakhtar 1:0 in the final.

Vorskla vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction

Shakhtar is the clear favorite of the match. I bet that the Ukrainian champions will score more than 1 goal.

