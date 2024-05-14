The Manchester City goalkeeper reached a milestone in the Premier League

The Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson reached an impressive milestone in the English Premier League.

The rescheduled match of the 34th round against Tottenham became a landmark for the Brazilian goalkeeper, marking his 250th appearance in the EPL.

Ederson makes his 250th Premier League appearance for Manchester City this evening. 🧤#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/80SL7OaPfj — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 14, 2024

Ederson transferred to Manchester City in the summer of 2017 from Benfica for €40 million. Since then, he has been the team's main goalkeeper, having played 331 matches.

In the current season, Ederson has played 42 matches in all competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets. The Brazilian goalkeeper's contract with the "Citizens" runs until June 30, 2026.

Manchester City approached the match against Spurs in second place in the table, but in case of victory, Guardiola's team will surpass Arsenal.