Vinicius' double helps Real Madrid defeat Alaves

Football news Today, 17:26
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Vinicius' double helps Real Madrid defeat Alaves

In the 36th round match of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid hosted Alaves at their home ground.

In the very first half, the outcome of the match was decisively settled in favor of the Whites. On the tenth minute, Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock, followed by Vinicius doubling the hosts' advantage after 17 minutes. In the added time of the first half, Valverde made it 3-0.

After the interval, Real continued to assert their dominance on the football pitch and added two more goals. Vinicius, assisted by Bellingham, secured a brace, while Arda Güler sealed the match.

Real Madrid secures another triumph in La Liga, amassing 93 points after 36 rounds.

La Liga. 36th Round

Real Madrid vs Alaves - 5:0
Goals: 1:0 - 10 Bellingham, 2:0 - 27 Vinicius, 3:0 - 45+1 Valverde, 4:0 - 70 Vinicius, 5:0 - 81 Güler

