RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty

VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty

Football news Today, 01:20
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty

On October 28th, a match of the 6th round of the Gibraltar championship unfolded between the squads of FC Europa and Glades United, concluding with a score of 3:2 in favor of the home team.

At the 90+10th minute, the expulsion of the visiting team's goalkeeper, Jamie Carlin, transpired following his transgression within the confines of his penalty area, as he collided with an adversary forward.

Substitutions were no longer at Glades United's disposal, necessitating a 40-year-old midfielder, Julian Bado, to assume the position between the goalposts. As a result, Bado successfully parried a penalty kick, though his side ultimately failed to stage a comeback.

On October 7th, in the 8th round of Serie A, the forward for AC Milan, Olivier Giroud, was compelled to take up the mantle of goalkeeper for his team after the dismissal of their regular goalkeeper, Menyan, towards the conclusion of their encounter against Genoa. On the 90+14th minute, Giroud executed a pivotal save, thus preserving Milan's victory with a score of 1:0.

VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder in became a goalkeeper in the 90+th minute and saved a penalty

Related teams and leagues
National League Gibraltar
Popular news
Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night
Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid
It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win Football news Today, 00:40 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win
VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz Tennis news Yesterday, 18:22 VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz
Carabao Cup 2023-2024: the first quarter-finalists have been determined Football news Yesterday, 17:43 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: the first quarter-finalists have been determined
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023