On October 28th, a match of the 6th round of the Gibraltar championship unfolded between the squads of FC Europa and Glades United, concluding with a score of 3:2 in favor of the home team.

At the 90+10th minute, the expulsion of the visiting team's goalkeeper, Jamie Carlin, transpired following his transgression within the confines of his penalty area, as he collided with an adversary forward.

Substitutions were no longer at Glades United's disposal, necessitating a 40-year-old midfielder, Julian Bado, to assume the position between the goalposts. As a result, Bado successfully parried a penalty kick, though his side ultimately failed to stage a comeback.

On October 7th, in the 8th round of Serie A, the forward for AC Milan, Olivier Giroud, was compelled to take up the mantle of goalkeeper for his team after the dismissal of their regular goalkeeper, Menyan, towards the conclusion of their encounter against Genoa. On the 90+14th minute, Giroud executed a pivotal save, thus preserving Milan's victory with a score of 1:0.

VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder in became a goalkeeper in the 90+th minute and saved a penalty