VIDEO. French league match stopped due to fireworks on the pitch

The match between the female teams of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Reims in the French Division 1 league at the "Poissy" stadium was abruptly halted yesterday due to fireworks detonating directly on the field.

The match progressed rather tranquilly; however, during the first half, two unexpected fireworks launches caught everyone off guard, necessitating police intervention. Nevertheless, at the commencement of the second half, fireworks were ignited from adjacent streets, and explosions reverberated while sparks descended onto the pitch. The referee promptly suspended the match, given the peril on the field, prompting both players and spectators to seek refuge.

PSG Vs Reims game suspended over fireworks destruction from neighbouring building.



Players, officials fans seen fleeing for safety.



As it is - no record of anyone Injured.#PSGSDR #D1Arkema pic.twitter.com/QfWXkm9hdA — Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) October 14, 2023

Following a protracted intermission, the decision was reached not to resume the match. At the moment of the game's suspension, the score remained deadlocked at 0-0. Subsequent to this regrettable incident, the fans commenced evacuating the stadium.

Canal+ reports that no one sustained injuries, and the police have initiated an inquiry into the incident while pursuing those responsible for discharging fireworks and petards onto the field.

PSG Reims féminine interrompue par des tirs de mortiers sur le terrain Léo Lagrange de poissy pic.twitter.com/q3pgNiEheK — 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇬🇪 (@legoat_jese) October 14, 2023

It is worth noting that the "Poissy" stadium is not the customary home ground for the PSG women's team. The match was relocated due to turf issues at the "Camp des Loges" in Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Instances of this nature may lead to heightened security measures at stadiums and more stringent penalties for those who transgress regulations. It is imperative for supporters and organizers to adhere to the rules and contribute to the establishment of a secure and enjoyable ambiance during football matches.