Valencia penalized for racist shouting at Vinicius

The La Liga committee has punished Valencia for fan behavior during the match against Real Madrid (1-0).

The league imposed sanctions against the Bats in the form of partial closure of the Mestalla stadium for five matches.

In particular, it concerns Mario Kempes' south stand, from which racist shouts were heard in the direction of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Júnior during the match against Real Madrid.

The club is also fined 45 thousand euros.

