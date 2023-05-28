"Valencia" escaped defeat in the La Liga match on the 93rd minute

In the 37th round of the Spanish La Liga, "Valencia" played a draw against "Espanyol" on their home ground with a score of 2-2.

Diego Lopez opened the scoring in the 38th minute, but Cesar Montes equalized shortly after. At the beginning of the second half, Martin Braithwaite put the visitors ahead. In injury time, Samuel Lino saved the hosts from defeat with a goal.

With 41 points, "Valencia" climbed to the 13th position in the La Liga standings. "Espanyol" with 36 points remained in the relegation zone, occupying the 19th place.

"Valencia" - "Espanyol" - 2:2 (1:1)

Goals: Lopez, 38 - 1:0, Montes, 40 - 1:1, Braithwaite, 50 - 1:2, Lino, 90+3 - 2:2

"Valencia": Mamardashvili, Thierry Correia (Fulquier, 62), Gabriel Paulista, Diakhaby, Gaya, Toni Lato (Lino, 34), Almeyda, Nico Gonzalez (Duro, 62), Guedes, C. Luyindama, Diego Lopez (Cavani, 82).

"Espanyol": Pacheco, Raul Hil, Cabrera, Sergi Gomez (Calero, 90), Montes, Olivan (Pedrosa, 67), Denis Suarez (Vinicius Costa, 67), Darder, Melamed (Braithwaite, 46), Puado (Aleiix Vidal, 84), J. Calleri.

