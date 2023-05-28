"Lazio" snatched a victory against the Serie A underdog

In the 37th round of the Italian Serie A, "Lazio" emerged victorious on their home ground, defeating "Cremonese" with a score of 3-2.

The Rome-based club secured the win thanks to a brace from Sergej Milinković-Savić and a goal from Elseid Hysaj. Pablo Galdames and Manuel Lazzari, who scored an own goal, found the net for the visitors.

With 71 points, "Lazio" has climbed to the second position in the Serie A standings, guaranteeing themselves a spot in the Champions League. "Cremonese" with 24 points remains in the 19th position and has been relegated to Serie B.

"Lazio" - "Cremonese" - 3:2 (2:0)

Goals: Hysaj, 4 - 1:0, Milinković-Savić, 37 - 2:0, Galdames, 54 - 2:1, Lazzari, 58 (own goal) - 2:2, Milinković-Savić, 89 - 3:2

"Lazio": Strakosha, Romagnoli, Casale, Hysaj (Pellegrini, 80), Luis Alberto (Bašić, 90), Vezzoni, Milinković-Savić, Lazzari, Zacagni (Radu, 90), Pedro (Felipe Anderson, 60), Immobile.

"Cremonese": Saro, Sernicola, Bianchetti, Ferrari, Locatelli (Vasquez, 77), Valeri (Cualatella, 68), Meité, Galdames (Castagnetti, 68), Picheli, Chiofalo (Buonaiuto, 59), Tsadjout.