Valencia vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Within the 34th round of La Liga, their meeting will be held Valencia - Alaves. Prediction for the match between these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Valencia

“Bats” this season claim to the European Cup, which can already be considered progress. The team is eighth in the championship, two points behind the top-7. In the last round Valencia lost away to Barcelona 2:4, everything was broken by the removal of goalkeeper Mamardashvili at the end of the first half, at that time Barahi's wards led 2:1, but in the minority could not resist.

This defeat was the second consecutive loss for Valencia, but there are still five games ahead, it is during this time it will be clear whether the team will get into the European Cup.

Alaves

Not bad this season looks Alaves, the team managed to avoid the fight for survival, and this is also worth a lot, the gap from the relegation zone is as much as 12 points. In the last round the club confidently beat Celta on their field with a score of 3:0, this victory was the second in a row.

Alaves plays reliably in defense, but at the same time can not boast great success in attack, based on this, matches involving the team are rarely productive.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

In the first round of Alaves in a face-to-face meeting managed to win a home victory with a score of 1:0, thanks to an auto-goal in the opening game.

Valencia has 8 wins, 5 draws and three defeats.

Alaves plays poorly away, only two wins, 9 defeats and 5 draws.

Valencia vs Alaves Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites in this meeting, they are more motivated and play on their field. Such Alaves is not so easy to beat, so Valencia may face difficulties in opening the opponent's defense. We do not expect a goal extravaganza, so we bet on a total of less than 2 goals.