Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024

On May 5, the final of the men's tennis tournament in Madrid will take place, with Felix Auger Allassim - Andrey Rublev battling for the title. Forecast for the mentioned battle was prepared by Dailysports experts.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

The Canadian tennis player is not having the brightest season, although he has a lot of luck in Madrid, in the semifinals Lehechka withdrew in the first set at the score of 3:3, and before that Sinner was not higher on the game at all. Nor was the match against Czech Menszyk, who withdrew after losing 1:6, 0:1. Two years ago Felix Auger-Aliassime was in the top 10, considered a strong tennis player, but then the stability disappeared, now he is only the 35th ranked player in the world. The Canadian is 23 years old, so he can still get back on track. Winning the title will definitely add to his confidence, but he needs to beat a strong opponent.

Andrey Rublev

Rublev has had several successful tournaments this season, winning Hong Kong, although the lineup was modest, reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Majors, and losing in Dubai in the semifinals due to disqualification. The athlete started the dirt season poorly, as he lost his first matches in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Quite a different situation in Madrid, where he managed to reach the final, he managed to defeat the strong Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, and in the semifinals passed the American Fritz. The opponent in the final does not look difficult, the main thing is to show your game.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Athletes crossed six times, while the score is 5:1 in favor of Rublev.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has won 16 meetings out of 26.

Rublev has 20 wins in 28 meetings this year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev Prediction

In this pair Rublev is quoted as the favorite, which we agree with, especially if we take into account the history of face-to-face confrontations. Superfluous motivation in the final is not needed, but the real form of Auger Aljassim is not clear. We bet here on the success of the favorite with a -2.5 game handicap.