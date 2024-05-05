Good news. Two Bayern Munich leaders prepare for the match against Real Madrid

Two leaders of Bayern Munich, Matthijs de Ligt and Jamal Musiala, participated in training alongside the team, as reported by journalist Nicholas Linner.

On Sunday, May 5th, the footballers took part in the session along with players who were on the bench during yesterday's Bundesliga match against Stuttgart.

It is worth recalling that Jamal Musiala suffered a tendon injury in mid-April, missing three league matches, but played the full 90 minutes against Real Madrid in the Champions League. As for De Ligt, the Dutchman missed two matches this week due to a knee injury.

Bayern Munich drew with Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final with a score of 2-2.

Incidentally, Bayern Munich's left-back Raphaël Guerreiro suffered an injury and left the stadium on crutches. As reported by the sporting director of Bayern, Max Eberl, the player's participation in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real is highly unlikely.