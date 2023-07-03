EN RU
Football news Today, 03:44
Ukrainian youth coach speaks out about sensational win over France

Head coach of the Ukraine youth team Ruslan Rotan summed up the sensational win of his charges in the European Championship quarter-final match against France (3-1).

According to the specialist, it is difficult for his team to overestimate the importance of this clash.

"We have a little time to realise our success and get ready for the semi-final, where a strong team awaits us. France started the match very strongly but it was not according to their scenario.

My charges tried to control the ball from the opening minutes, but the French cleverly studied our tactics, shutting off the midfield and neutralizing the midfielders, so the match started in a difficult way for us," Rotan shared.

The coach said he was very pleased with the team's reaction to the conceded goal, after which the Ukrainians scored two goals against the French back in the first half.

"They did not lose heart and with the help of individual skill, teamwork and character were able to turn the tide of the game. As a result, they beat a very strong team, one of the strongest in the tournament," he added.

It must be recalled, the Ukraine national football team will play in the semi-final of the tournament on July, 5, with the team of Spain.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
