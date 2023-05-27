Ukrainian Malinovskyy evaluated his season at Marseille

Ukrainian midfielder of Marseille Ruslan Malinovskiy evaluated his game for the team.

According to the Ukrainian, it was difficult for him to integrate into the tactical elements of the team after he played little at Atalanta.

"I lacked rhythm and connection with the other players. I put too much pressure on myself. It's not easy to win at once at a big club like Marseille.

I'm sure next season, with full preparation and confidence, I can play better," he said.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian has played in 21 games this season, scoring two goals and giving one assist.