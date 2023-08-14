Ukrainian Malinovsky received an offer from another Italian club

RU RU
Football news Today, 07:00
"Djenoa" from Genoa is showing interest in the midfielder of Marseille and the Ukrainian national team, Ruslan Malinovskyi, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla's tweet.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. "Djenoa" has already started negotiations with the representatives of the Ukrainian player and the Marseille club. It was previously reported that Malinovskyi is also of interest to the Italian club "Torino" and the Turkish club "Besiktas."

Earlier, it was reported that the management of Marseille decided to sell the player because the coaching staff was not satisfied with his performance.

30-year-old Malinovskyi has been playing for Marseille since January 2023. He transferred to the club from Atalanta on loan and then the French club bought him permanently after six months. The transfer fee was 10 million euros. He has played a total of 23 matches for the French club in all tournaments, scored two goals, and provided one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Malinovskyi has also played for clubs like "Shakhtar," "Sevastopol," "Zorya," and "Genk."

Malinovskyi has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2015. He has played a total of 55 matches for the Ukrainian national team, scored seven goals, provided seven assists, and received 12 yellow cards.

