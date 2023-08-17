RU RU NG NG
Main News Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to returning to Serie A

Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to returning to Serie A

Football news Today, 12:53
Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to returning to Serie A Photo: Ruslan Malinovsky's Instagram / Author unknown

Midfielder of Marseille and the Ukrainian national team, Ruslan Malinovskyi, is close to moving to Genoa, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club has reached an agreement for the player's transfer in the summer transfer window. Genoa will loan the player until the summer of 2024 with an option to buy. It's worth noting that the club from Genoa was relegated from Serie A at the end of the previous season and will now compete in Serie B.

The 30-year-old Malinovskyi has been playing for Marseille since January 2023. He joined the club from Atalanta on loan and after six months, the French club exercised their option to buy the Ukrainian player. The transfer fee was 10 million euros. He has played a total of 23 matches for Marseille in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Malinovskyi has also played for Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevastopol, Zorya, and Genk in his career.

Malinovskyi has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2015. He has played a total of 55 matches for the Ukrainian national team, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists, as well as receiving 12 yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Marseille Genoa Serie A Italy Serie B Italy Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid
Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news 15 aug 2023, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:57 Inter could snatch star French defender from Manchester United Football news Today, 12:53 Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to returning to Serie A Football news Today, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:45 Ousmane Dembele took Neymar's number to PSG Football news Today, 12:41 Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United: where to watch the match of the championship of England Football news Today, 06:43 PSG sign two new strikers Football news Today, 05:49 Named contenders for the title of best player in the Premier League Football news Today, 05:07 Guardiola speaks out after winning UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 04:49 Girl of the day: Alessia Russo - probably the cutest player of the Women's World Cup Football news Today, 04:27 25 rooms and more: it became known how Neymar was met in an Arab club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football Today Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023