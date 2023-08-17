Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to returning to Serie A

Midfielder of Marseille and the Ukrainian national team, Ruslan Malinovskyi, is close to moving to Genoa, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club has reached an agreement for the player's transfer in the summer transfer window. Genoa will loan the player until the summer of 2024 with an option to buy. It's worth noting that the club from Genoa was relegated from Serie A at the end of the previous season and will now compete in Serie B.

The 30-year-old Malinovskyi has been playing for Marseille since January 2023. He joined the club from Atalanta on loan and after six months, the French club exercised their option to buy the Ukrainian player. The transfer fee was 10 million euros. He has played a total of 23 matches for Marseille in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Malinovskyi has also played for Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevastopol, Zorya, and Genk in his career.

Malinovskyi has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2015. He has played a total of 55 matches for the Ukrainian national team, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists, as well as receiving 12 yellow cards.