Ukrainian Konoplyanka found a new club in Poland

Ukrainian midfielder Yevhen Konoplyanka, who recently left the Polish "Krakovia", can stay in the Polish championship.

As the source writes, the agents of the Ukrainian are looking for a new club for the player.

It is already known that the newcomer of the elite division - "Pushcha" Nepolomice - is interested in the services of Konoplyanka.

The source writes that Yevhenya's family really like living in Cracow, and the distance between the cities is only 20 km,.

Last season, Konoplyanka played 28 matches, in which he scored 4 goals and made 2 assists.