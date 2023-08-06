Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club

The official website of Girona FC has announced the signing of Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk from FC Dnipro-1.

The Spanish club paid a transfer fee of seven million euros for the player, making it the most expensive transfer in Girona's history. Dovbyk has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

It is worth noting that Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov has been playing for Girona since January 2023.

The 26-year-old Dovbyk has been playing for FC Dnipro-1 since the summer of 2020, after joining the Ukrainian club from Danish side FC Midtjylland for a transfer fee of 450,000 euros. He has played a total of 86 matches for Dnipro-1 in all competitions, scoring 54 goals, and providing 14 assists. With Dnipro-1, Dovbyk was a silver medalist in the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2022/2023 season. Previously, he has also played for Cherkashchyna, FC Dnipro, Zaria Balti (Bălți), and SønderjyskE.

Dovbyk has been representing the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has played 18 matches for the Ukrainian national team, scoring six goals, providing three assists, and receiving two yellow cards.