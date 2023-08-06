RU RU
Main News Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club

Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club

Football news Today, 08:00
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Photo: Girona website / Author unknown

The official website of Girona FC has announced the signing of Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk from FC Dnipro-1.

The Spanish club paid a transfer fee of seven million euros for the player, making it the most expensive transfer in Girona's history. Dovbyk has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

It is worth noting that Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov has been playing for Girona since January 2023.

The 26-year-old Dovbyk has been playing for FC Dnipro-1 since the summer of 2020, after joining the Ukrainian club from Danish side FC Midtjylland for a transfer fee of 450,000 euros. He has played a total of 86 matches for Dnipro-1 in all competitions, scoring 54 goals, and providing 14 assists. With Dnipro-1, Dovbyk was a silver medalist in the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2022/2023 season. Previously, he has also played for Cherkashchyna, FC Dnipro, Zaria Balti (Bălți), and SønderjyskE.

Dovbyk has been representing the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has played 18 matches for the Ukrainian national team, scoring six goals, providing three assists, and receiving two yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Girona SC Dnipro-1 Premier League Ukraine LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Yesterday, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Yesterday, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 04 aug 2023, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news 04 aug 2023, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news 03 aug 2023, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:20 Ajax announce signing of Croatian defender Football news Today, 10:19 "Dnepr-1" in the 91st minute pulled out a victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:55 Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to moving to the Turkish top club Football news Today, 09:35 Barcelona may delay Ousmane Dembele's move to PSG Football news Today, 09:18 Arsenal close to buying Spain goalkeeper for €20m Football news Today, 08:55 Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin is close to moving to the Portuguese top club Football news Today, 08:35 Marco Verratti could stay at Paris Saint-Germain Football news Today, 08:20 Chelsea offer €30m for Crystal Palace talent Football news Today, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news Today, 07:55 Atalanta reach agreement for Belgian midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Grasshopper vs Basel predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal 6 August 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Cruzeiro vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs America Mineiro predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Cuiaba vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023