Main News Ukraine suffered a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the European Youth Championship

Ukraine suffered a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the European Youth Championship

Football news Today, 16:58
Ukraine suffered a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the European Youth Championship

В the semi-final match of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Ukrainian national team lost to the Spanish national team with a score of 1-5 and concluded their tournament campaign.

Artem Bondarenko opened the scoring for Ukraine in the 13th minute assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk. Shortly after, Abel Ruiz equalized for Spain with an assist from Victor Gomez. Oihan Sancet put Spain ahead in the middle of the first half with a pass from Alex Baena. Antonio Blanco added a third goal for Spain in the 54th minute. In the second half, Aymar Oroz extended Spain's lead, assisted by Ander Barrenetxea. Sergio Gomez sealed the victory with Spain's fifth goal, assisted by Abel Ruiz.

In the final, Spain will face England, who defeated Israel with a score of 3-0. The final match will take place on July 8th.

Spain U21 - Ukraine U21: 5-1 (2-1)
Goals: Bondarenko, 13 - 0:1, Ruiz, 17 - 1:1, Sancet, 24 - 2:1, Blanco, 54 - 3:1, Oroz, 68 - 4:1, Gomez, 78 - 5:1

Spain U21: Tenas, Victor Gomez, Pacheco, Paredes, Miranda, Sergio Gomez (Riquelme, 80), Blanco (Bernabe, 75), Baena (Vega, 76), Sancet (Oroz, 59), Rodri (Barrenetxea, 59), Ruiz.

Ukraine U21: Trubin, Sych, Taloverov, Batagov, Vivcharenko (Bragaru, 61), Nazarenko (Kashchuk, 46), Mudryk, Sudakov, Bondarenko (Ocheretko, 76), Brazhko (Zhelyzko, 61), Sikan (Vanat, 61).

