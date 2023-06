Ukraine score incredible victory over North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifier

In the qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2024, the Ukrainian national team defeated the North Macedonian national team with a score of 3-2.

The victory for the Ukrainian team was secured by goals from Ilya Zabarnyi, Yefim Konoplyanka, and Viktor Tsygankov. Enis Bardhi and Elif Elmas scored for the hosts.

With three points, Ukraine occupies fourth place in Group C. North Macedonia remains in third place with three points.

North Macedonia - Ukraine: 2-3 (2-0)

Goals: Bardhi 31' (penalty) - 1-0, Elmas 39' - 2-0, Zabarnyi 62' - 2-1, Konoplyanka 67' - 2-2, Tsygankov 83' - 2-3

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Zajkov, Musliu, Alioski, Ademi (Atanasov 64'), Bardhi, Elmas, Ashkovski (Brdarovski 64'; Babunski 90'), Trajkovski (Doriev 76'), Nestorovski (Ristovski 65').

Ukraine: Trubin, Tymchyk (Konoplyanka 46'), Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Yarmolenko (Malinovskyi 66'), Mudryk (Sidorchuk 90'), Stepanenko, Sudakov, Tsygankov, Dovbyk (Vanat 46').