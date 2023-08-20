RU RU NG NG
UEFA makes tough decision on Dinamo Zagreb fans

Photo: Dinamo Zagreb Twitter

UEFA has banned Dinamo Zagreb fans from attending the club's away matches at least until the end of the current season.

This decision was made after UEFA assessed all matches in which Dinamo fans participated as high-risk in light of serious incidents in Athens when Croatian club fans attended the game despite not having tickets for this match.

Information about these incidents was provided by the Greek authorities to UEFA. The organization also requires the club to work with the political, security and football authorities in Croatia to develop and implement a strategy to prevent club-related violence.

UEFA is awaiting a report from the club, which should include a detailed action plan to address this serious issue.

Recall that earlier the match between AEK and Dynamo in the third qualifying round of the Champions League was postponed due to the death of a fan of the Greek club, who was stabbed in a hooligan fight with Dynamo ultras.

