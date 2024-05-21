The Spanish national team will be without their left-back for the European Championship

The Spanish national team will be unable to rely on Valencia's left-back, José Gayà, for the 2024 European Championship.

In recent weeks, Gayà had been recovering from a hamstring injury, but just 11 minutes into Valencia's match against Girona (3-1) on Sunday, he suffered a recurrence of the same issue.

Miguel Gutiérrez from Girona is likely to be the top candidate to replace Gayà in the Spanish squad, an announcement that de la Fuente is expected to make soon.

The 30-year-old defender has played 22 matches for "La Roja," scoring three goals.

As a reminder, 24 teams will compete for the title of Europe's best football team, divided into six groups. The reigning European champions are Italy. The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14.

Earlier, it was reported that the experienced attacking midfielder of Real Betis, Isco, will not be able to play in the 2024 European Championship.