UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions

Football news Today, 10:59
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
UEFA does not plan to suspend Israel from international competitions.

12 Middle Eastern countries called for Israeli teams to be banned due to the conflict with Palestine.

However, UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis stated that the union has no intention of doing so.

"There has been no such intention from the UEFA administration," Theodoridis said regarding a potential ban on Israel.

Amid these remarks, the question arose about the suspension of Russia due to the war it initiated on the territory of Ukraine:

"These are two completely different situations of two countries," journalist Rob Harris quoted Theodoridis as saying.

It is worth noting that Russian football clubs and national teams have been banned from participating in competitions under the auspices of UEFA since February 2022 amid the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, it was announced that UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin would not run for a third term in the 2027 presidential election.

Boxing News Today, 13:17 Usyk's promoter shared insights regarding the bout against Fury Boxing News Today, 13:11 Teofimo Lopez shared his expectations for the bout against Ortiz Football news Today, 12:49 UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 12:28 PHOTO: Milan has unveiled two versions of their fourth kit Olympic Games News Today, 12:10 The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower Football news Today, 12:03 VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month Football news Today, 11:34 The contenders for the Premier League Player of the Month award for January have been announced Tennis news Today, 11:05 PHOTO. The Australian Open 2021 finalist underwent knee surgery Football news Today, 11:00 Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known Football news Today, 10:59 UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions
