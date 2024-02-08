UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions

UEFA does not plan to suspend Israel from international competitions.

12 Middle Eastern countries called for Israeli teams to be banned due to the conflict with Palestine.

However, UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis stated that the union has no intention of doing so.

"There has been no such intention from the UEFA administration," Theodoridis said regarding a potential ban on Israel.

Amid these remarks, the question arose about the suspension of Russia due to the war it initiated on the territory of Ukraine:

"These are two completely different situations of two countries," journalist Rob Harris quoted Theodoridis as saying.

It is worth noting that Russian football clubs and national teams have been banned from participating in competitions under the auspices of UEFA since February 2022 amid the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, it was announced that UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin would not run for a third term in the 2027 presidential election.